LYIT students carry out unique research for Twin Towns

Fourth year students from the Department of Business Studies at Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT), supported by Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce have provided valuable insights into the satisfaction of the existing amenities and services offered within the Twin Towns (Ballybofey and Stranorlar).

The fourth year marketing students undertook their marketing research project, and carried out primary research with an aim of revealing satisfaction levels with the existing amenities. The research was carried out between January and May of this year.

Aoife Kelly (Bachelor of Business Studies (Hons) in Marketing) talked about her experience of the project, “This research provided me with excellent investigative ability. I feel confident in my skills as a researcher having completed this project. Going forward, this study has contributed to my future career as a marketing researcher in a central role in any strategy”.

Leah Fairman of BASICC/ Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce welcomed the initiative and commented, “We were absolutely delighted to work with LYIT and their marketing students on this unique project for the Twin Towns.

"It’s important for us to know what people enjoy about the area and where we can best put our focus on improvement. The students approached the project in a very professional way, and that has been reflected in the quality of their presentation."

The study profiled visitors to the Twin Towns and unearthed recommendations for the retail mix, tourist offerings and services, and entertainment facilities. Extremely positive feedback was noted on Health and Wellbeing services, restaurants and bars. Public amenities including toilets and parks also received positive feedback. Talking about the results Leah Fairman says, “We will be studying the results of the survey carefully over the coming months and working with our members on actions that come out of it”.

Their marketing research lecturer, Vicky O’Rourke, initiated the opportunity to collaborate with BASICC and stated, “The experience students' gain in carrying out a real life primary research project is invaluable. Live marketing research projects provide students with the opportunity to hone their data collection skills, develop advanced data analysis skills and advance their capabilities to present data to a variety of audiences. These experiences ensure that Bachelor of Business (Hons) Marketing graduates are well placed to meet the needs of employers.”

This live project with the Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce provided LYIT students with an opportunity to work closely with regional industry, developing invaluable insight into the opportunities for regional businesses while working towards their Bachelor’s degree.