Temperatures are on the increase in Donegal ahead of exciting sporting weekend

It looks like it's time to dust off the flip-flops, crack open the sun cream and sit back and enjoy a well-deserved sunny weekend.

People across the county have plenty to enjoy this weekend with the much-anticipated Donegal game taking place and the Donegal rally taking to our roads.

Forecasters are reporting that the weather will remain favourable today. However, the warm weather could bring thunder storms on Sunday.

On the bright side, temperatures are set to keep on rising next week.

Met Éireann reports: "Early next week: The latest indications are for warm and humid, but unsettled weather for the first few days of next week with occasional heavy or thundery showers. Temperatures will be between 18 and 24 degrees each day and it will feel close at night."



