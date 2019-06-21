Donegal animal rehabilitation centre celebrates first birthday

The new ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) has cared for 233 animals since it opened its doors on June 20, last year. Those at the centre are pleased with the progress that was made during the first year with 67 dogs and puppies, 144 cats and kittens, 6 ponies and donkeys having been tended to.

The ISPCA Centre Manager, Denise McCausland, said: "It has been a busy twelve months caring for and rehabilitating 67 dogs and puppies, 144 cats and kittens, 6 ponies and donkeys and we have also helped various wildlife casualties including, a swan, a duck, two hedgehogs, one of which was trapped in a drain and was later released following veterinary treatment."

One hundred and forty animals have already been adopted from the centre, fifty-nine animals are getting ready to start their new lives and animals in their care are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation including an orphaned baby hedgehog (hoglet) and starling which are currently being hand reared.

ISPCA Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley said: "The ISPCA Donegal ARC is the first animal rehabilitation centre of its kind in Donegal and has already helped so many animals. The majority of the animals I have rescued were victims of neglect and abuse and many others were injured and in need of veterinary care. Once they are brought into the centre they are cared for, rehabilitated and then responsibly rehomed."

Kevin said that no two days are the same in his job.

He said: "I could be responding to a horrific case of animal neglect and later be assisting the local gardaí and wildlife rangers to locate a royal python on the loose, which happened recently. We are receiving a lot of calls about cats and kittens and our cattery is full to capacity. We are treating a lot of sick and unwanted kittens which could have been prevented if owners had neutered or spayed their cats. In most cases, spaying and neutering has overwhelmingly positive health benefits and it also prevents accidental litters of kittens or puppies which can also be challenging in finding good homes. Pet owners need to play their part by spaying and neutering their pets and this will massively help in preventing unwanted litters in the first place. We are asking to public to ask their vets for advice and do the right thing for their pets."

It costs €100,000 to run the centre annually - this includes the cost of two full-time members of staff who care for and rehabilitate the animals.

Denise said: “The Donegal ARC is going from strength to strength and this has only been made possible with the kind help of our local supporters who have made donations, fostered an animal or volunteered their time."

The ISPCA is always looking for volunteers who can help out. By dedicating time, skills and expertise to the ISPCA, people can make an immense difference in your community. Volunteers who help walk, feed and look after the animals in ISPCA care are helping our fight to end animal cruelty.

ISPCA volunteers also meet and work with like-minded animal lovers, and gain valuable experience working in an animal welfare environment. The ISPCA has a number of volunteer roles available to work hands-on with the animals in our cattery, kennels and stables. They are also looking for grounds keeping and maintenance volunteers, and people to help out at various events, or to do some fundraising! To become an ISPCA volunteer, you must be over 16 years of age for insurance purposes.

You can find out how to be a volunteer by visiting their website.

The ISPCA is asking the public to continue to report animal cruelty to the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515.

You can also make a donation to the centre by going to https://www.ispca.ie/donate/