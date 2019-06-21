Letterkenny Cycle Club Charity launch invites you to take part in an unforgettable Donegal cycle

The launch of the Letterkenny Cycling Club's annual Atlantic Way Charity Supportive event took place recently.

The event takes place on Sunday, July 7.

There will be routes to suit all abilities this year with distances of 50km, 100km and 130km.

The event starts at 9am sharp from the Letterkenny Community Centre. Please support the worthy charities, which have been nominated, if you can.

There will be a refreshment stop along the route and tea, coffee and food afterwards at the community centre.

Register on the morning of the event or go to their Facebook page.