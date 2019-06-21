NEWS
Donegal gardaí will be very visible this weekend during 'rally weekend'
Motorcylists from the Road Policing Units Picture: Garda Facebook
Motorcyclists from the Road Policing Units ready for the off this morning in Letterkenny as they prepare for some buy days monitoring traffic during the Joule Donegal International Rally.
They will be on our roads all weekend trying to ensure that the rules of the roads are adhered to and that everyone has a safe and enjoyable rally experience. Keep the race in its place.
