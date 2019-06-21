29 people awaiting beds in Sligo and Letterkenny University hospitals

343 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 229 are waiting in the emergency department, while 114 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

Cork University Hospital – 38;

University Hospital Limerick - 37;

Tallaght University Hospital - 36.

Locally there are 20 waiting for beds in Letterkenny University Hospital while in Sligo University Hospital which services part of south Donegal, there are nine awaiting beds in the emergency department.