Toy Story 4 T-Shirts launched to raise money for sick children

In tandem with the release of Toy Story 4, Hairy Baby clothing company and Walt Disney Studios Ireland have teamed up to create a limited edition Forky t-shirt with all profits going to CMRF Crumlin, the fundraising charity for CHI Crumlin and the National Children’s Research Centre (NCRC).

In Ireland, 1 in 100 children are born with a structural heart defect. 211 children are diagnosed with cancer every year. All of these children are treated at Crumlin Hospital. 150,000 sick children walk through the doors of Crumlin hospital every year.

The toys are back on the big screen in an all-new adventure. Woody, Buzz and the whole gang find themselves far from home, discovering new friends and old ones on an eye-opening road trip that takes them to unexpected places. Toy Story 4 comes out in cinemas tomorrow, this Friday, June the 21st.

People who want to buy these limited edition Toy Story 4 t-shirts in aid of CMRF Crumlin can click here for further information - https://www.hairybaby.com/toy- story-4