Victim of Donegal road collision to be buried in Mountcharles this morning

The Funeral Mass of a victim of a Donegal road collision will take place of this morning at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Mountcharles.

Patrick McGinty sustained serious head injuries when he came off a quad while travelling on a local road at Mullanboys near Mountcharles at around 7pm last Sunday night.

He was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for medical treatment and was subsequently transferred to Beaumont hospital in Dublin.

Mr McGinty later passed away.

Huge crowds are expected at his Funeral Mass this morning. Mr McGinty was described as a 'clever' and 'hardworking' man by local Sinn Féin Councillor, Noel Jordan.

He worked in the fish factory in Killybegs on a seasonal basis. He was also asked to do many jobs by all his neighbours as he was clever and could turn his hand to anything.

Mr McGinty would have celebrated his 42nd birthday this July.

He is predeceased by his parents Frank and Nancy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Marie, Rose and Donna, brothers Sean and Peter, brothers-in-law Shane Browne and Peter Lang, sister-in-law Glenda Cooke, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhíl.