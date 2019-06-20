Vincent's shop in Ballyshannon wins award for best window display

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) Vincent's shop in Ballyshannon has won the best Window Display Award for the North West region at the 2019 SVP National Shops Awards.

Donna McGee, Vincent's Ballyshannon is pictured here accepting the award from Dermot McGilloway, SVP National Retail Development Manager, at the National Awards event held in Limerick on Monday last (10 June)

Vincent’s at Beal na Mara, The Mall, Ballyshannon is one of twelve Vincent’s shop in Donegal. There are 230 Vincent's shops throughout Ireland.

Vincent’s charity shops are a very important aspect of the service SVP provides. Not only do they provide people with new and lightly worn items at affordable prices, they also provide an income source for the Society, which is recycled directly back into the community.

The charity shops are managed by a small number of professionals, assisted by a large number of volunteers and by community employment trainees.

The profits generated from the charity shops, some of which also supply furniture, are recycled into local Conferences around Ireland to support those in need.

Local SVP Conferences can also provide people with Vincent’s Gift Tokens for clothing and furniture, which they can use in any of the shops.

The second-hand clothes and other items donated to Vincent's charity shops make a difference to people in need in their communities.

To find your nearest SVP shop go to www.svp.ie/shops Call 01 8386990, or email retailvolunteer@svp.ie