Letterkenny organisation seeks to employ new supervisor

Letterkenny CDP are seeking to recruit a community employment supervisor for the drugs rehabilitation scheme.

The role of the CE Supervisor to support recovering drug/alcohol rehabilitation participants to develop their personal, social and work-related skills to enable them to participate fully in community and working life.

Essential Criteria

A major award at 3rd level (NFQ 6 or higher) in business/financial administration, training, human resources, project management or related discipline is required for this position.

It is vital that the applicant has knowledge of addiction supports.

The applicant is also required to have access to transport, competency in I.T. skills and previous supervisory and people management experience (3 years).

The successful applicant will be expected to work 39 hours a week. The salary has to be confirmed.

It is envisaged that shortlisting may apply to this post.

An official application form is available by sending an email to annemarie.gallagher@lkennycdp.com or by calling 086 826 2330.

CVs will not be accepted, applicants must do so via the official application only.

The vacancy opens on September 2, 2019.