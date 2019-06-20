Donegal Association of An Taisce  and Birdwatch Ireland hosting nature walk

Birdwatch Ireland and the Donegal Association of An Taisce have organised a nature walk at Sheskinmore Nature Reserve on this Saturday June 22nd. It will start at 11 a.m. and last about 4 hours. Meet at the Tramore Beach car park, next to Campbells’ caravan park, Rosbeg, follow L7713 off the Ardara to Portnoo Road.

Sheskinmore in late June is a great opportunity to see an abundant variety of wild flowers (some rare), insect life, and other wildlife.

Ralph Sheppard is the guide. Admission is free. No need to book. Everyone is welcome. Suitable for all age groups. No dogs except guide dogs please.

Bring refreshments for a relaxed and interesting walk.

Guided Nature Walk Marble Hill

Meanwhile, you can find out more about “Life at the Sea Shore” at the beach at Marble Hill on Tuesday evening June 25th. The group meet opposite “The Shack”, Marble Hill at 7 p.m. Aengus Kennedy of Nature NorthWest and a frequent guest with John Breslin on Highland Radio is our guide

The beach and the place between high and low tides is a place of leisure for us. For nature it is one of the toughest places to live. It is a place of constant change with the ebb and flow of the tide and is subject to “lashing winds and crashing seas”. Nature has had to find intriguing ways to adapt to these conditions.

This event is also organised by the Donegal Association of An Taisce. Again, no dogs except guide dogs please. An enjoyable outing for all age groups, duration about an hour and a half. Everyone is welcome – the event is free.