Two national awards for Donegal Youth Muscial Theatre group

Donegal Youth Musical Theatre (DYMT) took the INEC in Killarney by storm last weekend as they took home two awards at the prestigious National Musical Theatre AIMS Awards.

The theatre company was nominated for two national awards for their gender-blind adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar in 2018; Best Stage Management (Eavan Gribbin) and Best Director (Séimí Campbell), for which they won both categories on Saturday 15th June.

Eavan Gribbin (LIR Academy, Dublin) hails from Fermanagh and is a well regarded Stage Manager across the country. She worked with Séimí before on his production of EVITA with TMT, O’Reilly Theatre Dublin in February 2018, as well as recently working on Chicago (Dublin).

Artistic Director of DYMT, Séimí Campbell, a graduate of Trinity College/ Royal Irish Academy of Music/ Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, London, is from Donegal Town.

He is working in London’s West End on Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar(Barbican), is directing the UK Premiere of Disney’s ‘My Son Pinocchio’ which runs in London’s Southwark Playhouse this summer. He also returns to Donegal to direct this summer’s production of Oliver! in An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny with a national youth cast of Ireland’s finest young actors in August 2019.



In his acceptance speech on Saturday night, Séimí told the audience of 1500 at the INEC that "Jesus Christ Superstar was a special piece" for him and he thanked his "incredible cast" and creative team.

The creative team included Herta Kelly, Amy Jordan, Michael Duffy, Sinéad O’Donnell Carey, Celinde Shoenmaker and Tine Verbeke. The same award winning team return for Oliver 2019 with the addition of West End choreographer Jennifer Rooney (Once the Musical) and Fra Fee (Broadway ‘Ferryman’, West End ‘Les Miserables’) to this year’s production.