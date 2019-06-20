New weekly walking tour starts in Bundoran

A weekly historical walking tour has started in Bundoran and will run every Thursday morning at 11 am. The tour will start at Bundoran Tourist Office and route around the promenade, Main Beach, Astoria Road and Main Street taking in the museum and some of the historical buildings along the golden mile.

The tour is organised in association with Discover Bundoran and is conducted by Fáilte Ireland approved tour guide Stephen Carmichael.

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth has welcomed the new tour saying: Wwe get so many guests in the tourist office looking for tours and when Stephen approached us with the idea of a walking tour we jumped at the opportunity. Bundoran has such a rich history from music to railway to military and not forgetting major milestone events like the Right of Way case in the late 1800's."

Tour Guide Stephen Carmichael added: "We will initially have them every Thursday at 11 am from the tourist office with a view to expanding the tours during the busy summer months depending on demand. While the tours will only cover a small area of the town we will be pointing out areas that people can go and explore themselves after they finish our tour and eventually we would hope to cover the West End and the Fairy Bridges too."

The tour is an interesting way to get to know the town’s background and to spend an hour on a Thursday morning. Booking is not necessary but tour numbers are limited. The tour will commence every Thursday at 11am and costs €5 for adults with children free when accompanied by an adult.

On the odd day that it might rain, the tour will still go ahead but will be an indoor “virtual” walking tour!

For more details contact Stephen on +353 83 8901764 or see http://discoverbundoran.com/ walkingtours/