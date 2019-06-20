Donegal bucks trend for housing planning permissions

The number of planning permissions granted for dwelling units in Donegal has increased over the last year, bucking the trend nationally.

The number of planning permissions for dwelling units approved nationally is down by 3.5%.

But in Donegal the figure has increased.

There were 96 grants of planning permission for 126 houses in the county in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 74 for 76 units in the same period in 2018.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that nationall in the first quarter of 2019, planning permissions were granted for 7,493 dwelling units, compared with 7,766 units for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 3.5%.

Planning permissions were granted for 4,901 houses in the first quarter of 2019 and 5,813 in the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of 15.7%.

Planning permissions were granted for 2,592 apartment units, compared with 1,953 units for the same period in 2018, an increase of 32.7%.

One-off houses accounted for 19.4% of all new dwelling units granted planning permission in this quarter.

The total number of planning permissions granted for all developments was 6,943. This compares with 6,021 in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 15.3%.

Total floor area planned was 1,847 thousand square metres in the first quarter of 2019.

Of this, 56.1% was for new dwellings, 32.9% for other new constructions and 11.0% for extensions. The total floor area planned decreased by 6.0% in comparison with the same quarter in 2018.

In this quarter, 254 planning permissions were granted for new buildings for Agriculture.

This compares to 276 permissions in the same quarter of 2018.