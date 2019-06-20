Temperatures set to rise to 24 degrees in Donegal next week

Forecasters are saying that the weather for next week is tipped to hit highs of 24 degrees.

There will be widespread showers today and this will continue into the late evening.

It should stay dry on Friday with temperatures of 15 to 18C in light variable breezes.

We could experience thunder storms on Sunday and during the first few days of next week as temperatures begin to rise.

Met Éireann reports: "Early next week: The latest indications are for warm and humid, but unsettled weather for the first few days of next week with occasional heavy or thundery showers. Temperatures will be between 18 and 24 degrees each day and it will feel close at night."