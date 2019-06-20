Transport body expresses concerns about new Donegal town cinema plan

Renewed plans to build a cinema in Donegal town could run into trouble amid concerns about it’s potential impact on the national road network it is close to.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has expressed concern about the possible impact of the proposed 714 seater, five-screen cinema at Drumlonagher on the outskirts of Donegal town.

The application is the second from WJ Dolan Construction for a cinema on the site near the junction of the N15 and N56 and close to the town’s Lidl store.

The refusal of a previous application last November resulted in a public meeting being called due to anger at the decision.

Planners refused planning permission citing concerns about the impact the development could have on the road network and the impact on the “vitality and health” of the existing town centre.

The new application was submitted in March and no objections were made.

But TII has raised concerns that the application “is at variance with official policy in relation to control of development on/affecting national roads”.

In a letter to Donegal County Counci TII said the development would result in an intensification of the use of the junction at Lidl, which is close to the n15/N56 roundabout.

The council requested further information from the applicant last month.

But TII wrote to the council this week to state that following the submission of further information its position remains the same.

A decision on the application is due by the end of next month.

The new application was made following the rezoning of the site in the local area plan.

With the closest cinemas to Donegal town and south-west Donegal located in Bundoran and Letterkenny, a cinema is seen as a much-needed amenity.

The last cinema in Donegal town closed over 20 years ago.

At the time of the new application, Willie John Dolan, of WJD Construction (Ireland) Limited, said: “Donegal is one of the few major centres in Ireland without a cinema. The last cinema in town closed more than 20 years ago, and was never replaced with a modern cinema complex. It represents a missed opportunity for the local economy, and because if people can’t go to the cinema here they will go elsewhere.

“We are grateful that the council has rezoned the land, which allows us to bring forward a fresh application that will support this leisure and entertainment use. If our application is successful the real winner will be the Donegal residents who have called for this application to be approved.”