Organic hair colour turning heads across Donegal

I have noticed a growth in requests for organic hair colour recently. There are various reasons for this, however, the main one would have to be that some people experience an itch following a normal hair colour application. Many people are not entirely sure what organic hair colour actually is.

Jojoba

The easiest explanation is - where those who produce the colour try and leave out as much of the chemicals as they can and use a substance extracted from plants, they also use oils.

Jojoba and castor oil are sometimes used and these oils help protect the hair and infuse it with amazing shine.

However, the bottom line is there is no such thing as 100% organic hair colour, except Henna, which does not cover grey.

In this respect, you can choose to go for the hair dye with the least amount of chemicals.

'So Pure'

In my own salon I have recently changed brands to ‘So Pure’, a company which is based in Germany.

They are ammonia and paraben free. It has a coconut base enriched with Argan oil which protects the scalp from staining.

‘So Pure’ is also free from artificial fragrance and animal derived products, therefore it is vegan friendly.

The idea behind the product is excellent and it suits so many people. I find these colours really good and my clients find the same. It is great to have the option so that you can provide your clients which the choice.

If you have any questions , don't hesitate to contact me on 071 98 43777. You can also contact me at our Facebook page.