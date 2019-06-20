Donegal writer appointed as 2019-20 Maynooth writer in residence

Maynooth University Department of English and Kildare County Council Arts and Library Services are thrilled to announce the appointment of Donegal poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin as one of two Writers-in-Residence for 2019-20.

Ní Churreáin, who is originally from Doire Chonaire outside Falcarragh, is the author of two books, the highly acclaimed Bloodroot (Doire Press 2017) and Town (The Salvage Press 2018).

John Broderick

In 2018 Ní Churreáin received the John Broderick Award from the Arts Council of Ireland in conjunction with Westmeath Arts. In 2019 she was named Commissioned Writer at the Templebar Gallery and Studios, Dublin.

Over the past year Ní Churreáin’s book tour has extended to New York, Florida, North Carolina, New Mexico and Texas. Her work has been adopted onto several university courses in America and this summer will take her to Ljubljana and Athens.

“It has been a busy year and this Maynooth residency will allow me from September to concentrate on my third book. Kildare is a beautiful landscape and I have an ongoing interest in the resonances of mythological sites. Beginning the pre-Christian Goddess Brigid, I’ll be looking at the lives of women in

both ancient Ireland and the contemporary landscape today, focusing in particular on stories of conflict, feuding and violence. In the wake of the 'Metoo' movement and the Repeal of the 8th referendum, now is a particularly important time I think to reflect on the historical silencing and erasure of women’s stories. At Maynooth University I’m really looking forward to working with Sue Rainsford, who is also Writer-In-Residence, and I’m excited to work with English department students. I also hope to connect with Donegal students at the university and to do what I can to

champion the Irish language.”

Cultural Ambassador

Ní Churreáin, who is a former student of Pobail Scoil Cloich Cheann Fhaola, is also the 2019 Culture Ambassador for Donegal and will be highlighting the richness of culture and talent in the county in advance of Culture Night on September 20.

“Without a doubt, the landscape, language and the people of Donegal have shaped my creative practice fundamentally. I’ll be doing whatever I can in the lead-up to September to celebrate the fact that this county is packed full of creativity and innovation across every art form. If you are looking to whet your appetite with some literature in advance of Culture Night, get yourself to a library or good

bookshop and find the work of Peadar O’Donnell, Francis Harvey, Matthew Sweeny or the little-known Madge Herron. In these voices you’ll recognise the wild streak of brilliance that Donegal is known worldwide for.”

For more information about Culture Night visit www.culturenight.ie.