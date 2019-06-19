St Francis' NS, Barnes retain their Donegal Cumann na mBunscol county title

The boys' division 3 Co. Final of the medium schools section of the Cumann na mBunscol Gaelic competition took place today in Glenswilly. St. Francis' N.S., Barnesmore faced scoil Mhuire, Derrybeg for the second year in succession.

With the aid of the breeze and very accurate shooting, St. Francis' opened up a 1-10 to 1-1 lead at half time. Despite a gallant effort from Scoil Mhuire, Derrybeg that included two well taken goals, St. Francis's managed to hold out for a 1-15 to 3-5 win.

It was a very entertaining game with some great passing moves by both teams, some good tackling and blocking of the ball as well as excellent scores.

Well done to the boys of St. Francis' N.S and their mentors who are pictured with John Mc Groarty (Principal) and Odie Mc Bride.