Donegal and Galway GAA in mourning after death of Tom 'Pook' Dillon

Galway and the GAA are mourning one of Galway GAA greats following the death of All-Ireland winning footballer Tom ‘Pook’ Dillon.

The late Mr Dillon, an All-Ireland winner with Galway in 1956, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening.

He was 93 and is father of Deirdre Dillon, Donegal town and is the grandfather of Donegal footballers Kate and Luke Keaney and Jack Keaney, Sligo Rovers and their brother David and father-in-law of Paddy Keaney.

Tom ‘Pook’ Dillon was left-corner-back on the 1956 Galway team that defeated Cork in the All-Ireland final of that year alongside such legends of the game as the Terrible Twins Sean Purcell and Frank Stockwell and the great Mattie McDonagh.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.