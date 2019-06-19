Donegal Gardaí investigating after car set alight and expensive items stolen

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are seeking information in relation to a criminal damage incident at Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny that occurred on Friday, June 14 at between 5.30am and 11am.

The windscreen of a car was smashed, possibly with a block.

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are also seeking witnesses or information in relation to an incident that occurred on the same date, June 14 between 00.30hrs and 7am at Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny in which a car was set alight and numerous expensive car accessories were stolen.

There was extensive damage to the car which had been parked on the owner's property. If anyone has any information to offer in relation to these incidents please contact gardaí on 074-9167100 or on the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.