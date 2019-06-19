Men plead guilty in connection to US death of Donegal teenager

Two men have pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Donegal teenager in the US nearly two years ago.

The men pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in connection with the death of 19-year-old Liam McGlinchey.

He was found dead outside his grandmother’s house in New York state after a night’s drinking in August 2017. He died as a result of alcohol poisoning.

Mr McGlinchey grew up in Buncrana and had moved to the US before he died.

Samuel Heroux, 22, of Cohoes pleaded guilty at Saratoga County Court on Tuesday afternoon to criminally negligent homicide, the WNYT news channel reported.

Another man who also pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide is not being publicly identified by police and prosecutors because he was underage at the time.

The court heard that Heroux admitted that he and his friend drove away and came back to see McGlinchey in distress but didn't call for help, or try to help him inside.

Heroux, who was 20 at the time, and a 17-year-old friend drove Mr McGlinchey to his grandmother's home in Clifton Park and left him on the front lawn.

They knew he was highly intoxicated and couldn't walk.

Sentencing for both men has been adjourned until August 8.