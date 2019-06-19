Donegal gardaí seek information in relation to criminal damage incident

Gardaí at Buncrana Garda station are appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage incident that occurred at a shop on Pound Street, Carndonagh on Sunday, May 26 between 3pm and 3.15pm.

A window of the shop was smashed on that date.

The incident was recently reported. If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information to give in relation to it they are asked to please call Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.