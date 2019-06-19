Gardaí in Donegal offer the public some vital tips on home security

The Garda Síochána in Donegal are reminding the public to remain security conscious whilst on holiday on the first EU-wide Focus day on domestic burglary.

As a member of the (EUCPN) An Garda Síochána along with law enforcement agencies across Europe will seek to reduce domestic burglaries through promotion of this day of action.

Here are some tips from the garda síochána in Donegal:

Home Security

• Whether at home or going out, turn on some lights.

• Lock all doors and windows.

• Use your house alarm.

• Store keys safely, away from windows and letterboxes.

• Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home.

Vacant Houses

• Ask a trusted neighbour to conduct frequent checks of the property and take note of anything suspicious.

• Ensure house alarm is set.

• Install timers on internal lights and motion detectors on external lights.

• Ensure the building doesn’t look neglected; cut grass, trim hedges etc.

• Ask a neighbour to collect your post.

• Inform your local Garda station when the premises will be vacant.

Social Media

• Don’t post status updates about your holidays while you’re still away.

• Don’t post pictures while you’re away.

• Respect other people’s privacy, don’t tag others while they are on holidays.

• Avoid posting upcoming travel plans.

• Consider turning off the location sharing setting on your phone’s camera app.

Garden/Landscaping

• Don’t help the burglar; safely store away ladders, tools etc.

• Use quality locks on garden sheds, chain valuable property, tools, bikes etc. within.

• Property mark and photograph valuable possessions.

• Tidy up gardens and shrubbery, this improves visibility and creates the illusion of an occupied home.

• Consider defensive planting, e.g. thorny plants around the perimeter for extra security.