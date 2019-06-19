€260,000 investment in sports and fitness facilities announced for Donegal school

A €260,000 investment in sports and fitness facilities has been announced for Coláiste na Carraige.

Gaeltacht school partners with Donegal Athletic Association are to develop field sports, football pitches, and a running track.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh announced the funding. He said the €260,000 investment in sports facilities at Coláiste na Carrige will be a gamechanger for the school, local communities, clubs and organisations.

“Almost €260,000 is to be invested in our school children, clubs and communities by creating a top class athletics centre in Coláiste na Carraige. The Government has now committed €191,753 to the project with another €65,000 coming through the work of the Committee behind the ambitious plan.

“It follows other positive investment decisions in the area in the last couple of years with €200,000 for the Kilcar Digital Hub in the Town and Village Renewal scheme and €97,000 for an extension to Áislann Cill Chartha funded through Roinn na Gaeltachta as well as €70,000 Sports Capital money for the centre."