Victim of Donegal road collision to be buried on Friday

The Funeral Mass of a victim of a Donegal road collision will take place of Friday, June 21 at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Mountcharles.

Patrick McGinty sustained serious head injuries when he came off a quad while travelling on a local road at Mullanboys near Mountcharles at around 7pm on Sunday night.

He was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for medical treatment and was subsequently transferred to Beaumont hospital in Dublin.

Mr McGinty later passed away.

He is predeceased by his parents Frank and Nancy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Marie, Rose and Donna, brothers Sean and Peter, brothers-in-law Shane Browne and Peter Lang, sister-in-law Glenda Cooke, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the wake are to be confirmed later.