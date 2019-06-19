Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, June 19

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patrick McGinty, Mountcharles

- Michael Rawdon, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath; Malahide, Dublin and Killybegs

- Biddy Kennedy, Meendernahirk, Dungloe

- Catherine Walker, née Bonner, formerly from Drimeen and Little Bridge, Dungloe

- Margaret McLaughlin, Fahan

- Kathleen Carr, Main Street, Mountcharles

- Breege Gallagher, Dungloe

- James Boyce, Kiltoal, Convoy

- Daniel Friel, Dublin/Fanad

Patrick McGinty, Drimaneary, Mountcharles

The tragic death, following a road traffic accident, has occurred of Patrick McGinty, Drimaneary, Mountcharles

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, June 21 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Arrangements for the wake will be confirmed later.

Michael Rawdon, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath; Malahide, Dublin and Killybegs



The death has occured of Michael Rawdon of Dunshaughlin and late of Malahide, Co. Dublin and Killybegs.

Reposing at McEntaggart's Funeral Home, Dunshaughlin from 6pm until 8pm on Wednesday and from 9.30am until 10.30am on Thursday.

Removal at 10.45am on Thursday arriving at St. Patrick and Seachnaill's Church, Dunshaughlin for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Derrockstown Cemetery.

Biddy Kennedy, Meendernahirk, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Biddy Kennedy, Meendernahirk, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Dungloe Community Hospital C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Catherine Walker, née Bonner, formerly from Drimeen and Little Bridge, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Edinburgh, Scotland of Catherine Walker, née Bonner, formerly from Drimeen and Little Bridge, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, June 20 in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 10am followed by interment of ashes in Cruit Cemetery.

Margaret McLaughlin, Letter, Fahan

The death has taken place of Margaret McLaughlin, Letter, Fahan.

Her remains will be reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, with viewing from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mura’s Church, Fahan to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Kathleen Carr, Main Street, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Kathleen Carr, Main Street, Mountcharles.

Remains reposed at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday evening until removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles where they reposed overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Breege Gallagher, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Breege Gallagher, Mill Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dungloe District Hospital C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

James Boyce, Kiltoal, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at his home of James Boyce, Kiltoal, Convoy, electronics engineer, and musician.

James's remains reposed at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday evening before removal to St Mary's Church, Convoy where they reposed overnight.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, June 19 followed by interment in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Daniel Friel, Dublin/Fanad

The death has taken place of Daniel Friel, Killester, Dublin/ Fanad, Donegal on June 15 peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Bon Secours Hospital.

Retired superintendent, Garda Síochána, much beloved husband of the late Olive, father of the late Kieran and grandfather of the late Declan.

He will be sadly missed by his sons, Donal and Brendan, daughter Mary, son-in-law Jim Griffiths, daughters-in-law Helen, Nora and Frances and by his adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Sunday, June 23 from 2pm until 5pm.

Removal on Monday morning, June 24 to the Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, to the Irish Cancer Society.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.