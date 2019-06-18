Gardaí renew their appeal in relation to two robberies

Gardai at Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing for information in relation to a burglary which occurred at Milltown, Convoy between Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 between the hours of 9pm to 9am.

Entry was gained through a bathroom window and the house was ransacked. A sum of money was taken during the course of the burglary and jewellery of high sentimental value.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area that night and observed any suspicious activity to contact them at 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Burglary

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are also appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in The Curragh, Killygordon which occurred on Friday, June 14 between the hours of 8am and 9.30pm. Entry was gained to the house through a rear door and every room in the house was disturbed. A substantial amount of cash was stolen from the house. If anyone observed any people or vehicles in The Curragh on Friday that they did not recognise they should contact gardaí on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.