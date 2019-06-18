New fire engine to be delivered to Gaoth Dobhair before the end of summer

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pearse Doherty has welcomed news that a new Class B Fire Engine will be allocated to Gaoth Dobhair when it is finished construction in three weeks.

It will replace a 15 year old engine.

Deputy Doherty said:“I understand funding has been approved and the engine is under construction and will be assigned to Gaoth Dobhair. This will replace a 15 year old vehicle.

"The crew and staff of Gaoth Dobhair Fire Station keep our community safe and deserve the best and most up to date equipment. I am delighted the new engine will be delivered before Summer.“