A number of beds at a Donegal hospital compromised as a result of superbug

Bed availability has been compromised at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) due to procedures which are in place to take on the superbug CPE.

Carbapenemase Producing Enterobacterales (CPE) is the newest in a long line of 'superbugs' (bacteria that are hard to kill with antibiotics). Of all the superbugs, CPE is the most difficult to kill with antibiotics, according to the HSE website.

The procedure which is being undertaken is in line with national guidelines.

In 2017, CPE was described nationally as 'a public health emergency.' It is not local to LUH.

Speaking on the 'Nine til Noon Show,' Dr Michael Mulhern said that around nine to ten beds are not being used on Medical 5 and the two rooms, with these beds, are closed to admissions. He added that on Surgical 2, eight beds are closed to admission.

There are no patients with the infection in LUH, at present.

However, staff at the hospital have to ensure that the areas are a safe environment for patients to return to.

In order to do this, a deep clean is carried out, environmental swabs are taken, the samples are then processed and the results must come back clear before patients are returned to wards.

To date, a number of negative swabs has been returned. The process will be repeated in line with national guidelines.

Dr Mulhern said that there may be more cases or an outbreak in the future. However, he did add that a definition of an 'outbreak' is two or more patients having the same infection.

The number of cases on a national basis has increased year on year.