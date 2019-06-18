Ballyshannon comes to a standstill for Ann Gallagher

Ballyshannon came to a standstill recently to mourn the death of one of its beloved natives.

After battling a short illness, Ann Gallagher, 45, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 29, just days before the Rory Gallagher festival was due to kick off.

And well known as ‘Wee Ann Tae’ of the Erne Street Tae Gallaghers, the mum-of-one to Shane, 22, received a touching standing ovation from the town and festival goers as her funeral procession made its way to the Abbey Graveyard.

Hundreds turned out to celebrate Ann’s life earlier in the afternoon during her Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church on Saturday, June 1, during the busy bank holiday weekend.

Grateful for the respect displayed for his mother, Ann’s son Shane said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the people of Ballyshannon particularly the Ballyshannon Business Chamber and the Rory Gallagher Festival committee for going above and beyond to give Mammy a respectful and peaceful farewell despite the busy weekend.”

Shane said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all who cared for mammy during her short illness. To Dr Stack, and all the staff of the Primary Care Centre, Peter and staff at the Pillbox Pharmacy, Ballyshannon, all the doctors and nurses in the oncology unit Sligo and University Hospital Galway.”

The Gallagher family also extended their thanks to John McGee funeral directors for their services and Fr Hugh Hanlon, Fr Herbie Bromley and Fr Dermot Burke.

Starting out her education in St Catherine’s National School, followed by the Sacred Heart, Ann spent her life as a well known and loved member of the Ballyshannon community.

Nifty with her hands, she began her working life at the Donegal Parian China and went on to work in local launderettes, most recently Soap and Suds launderette in Ballyshannon.

Meanwhile, tapping into her caring nature, she later went on to work as a care assistant in Ballyshannon’s Day Care Centre for three years before her battle with cancer.

Ann was an avid GAA supporter and always donned her green and gold to support her county on match days.

She also loved a game of bingo and never missed a Friday in the Abbey Centre for the weekly bingo outing with her sisters.

Ann is survived by her son Shane, her seven sisters, three brothers, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends in the community.

Ann’s months mind mass will be help in St.Patricks Church Ballyshannon on June 29, at 6.15pm.

Ann will be deeply missed in the community. May she rest in peace.