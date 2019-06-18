Great sadness as Liz Doherty is laid to rest in Gaoth Dobhair

The death took place at her home in Magheraclogher on Sunday, June 9 of Mrs. Liz Doherty [née O’Donnell]. She was aged only 52 years and the mother of three. Liz touched the lives of so many down through the years. Her home was a house of fun and laughter and she had a smile for everyone. She lived her life to the fullest and she will be sorely missed by her husband and her loving family. She brought love, laughter and affection not only to her extended family but also to her friends and neighbours.

She fought her illness with great determination and courage surrounded by her family and friends. She was prepared for dying and made her peace with everyone. Liz had a great devotion to St. Padre Pio. She was intelligent, a straight talker, witty and enjoyed life to the full. She made time to others. She enjoyed playing golf on the Magheragallon golf links.

Her remains reposed at her home on Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11. A constant stream of people called to the house throughout the wake, a clear indication of the high esteem in which Liz and her family are held. Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg at 11.00a.m. on Wednesday. The main celebrant of the mass was her brother, Fr. Owen O’Donnell, who is ministering in Malawi, Africa and concelebrants were, Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork, Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair and Fr. Donnchadh Ó Baoill, C.C., Fintown. Her funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery. Her youngest son, Ciarán is a student at Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair and students from the school provided a guard of honour outside the church.

She is survived by her husband, Connell, daughter, Danielle, sons, Niall and Ciarán, mother, Bridie Eoghain Sheáin O’Donnell, Clos Sheáin Bháin, Derrybeg, brothers, sisters, and a very large family circle, relatives and friends, to all of whom deep condolences are extended in their sad loss.