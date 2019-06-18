New €246,000 angling facilities open in Donegal

Creeslough & District Angling Association has opened its new angling facility at Lough na Tooey, Co. Donegal.

The facility, which was co-funded by Inland Fisheries Ireland through its National Strategy for Angling Development, was officially launched by Sean Canney TD, Minister with responsibility for inland fisheries.

The facility at Creeslough is just one aspect of the development project delivered by the local angling group which manages a number of salmon and trout fisheries in the area.

The project saw the improvement of angling access and infrastructure across three sites in the area: Lough na Tooey Glen Lough and Owencarrow River.

The angling facilities at Lough na Tooey includes a new slipway and mooring pontoon, a boatshed, and a car park. At Glen Lough, a new improved roadway over 1.2 kilometres leading to the angling site was constructed while at Owencarrow, 15 stiles and ladders and 33 fishing stands were erected over 300 metres of the river bank. Inland Fisheries Ireland provided funding of over €216,000 with Creeslough & District Angling Association providing match funding of €30,000 to enable the completion of these valuable amenities for the area.

Sean Canney TD, Minister with responsibility for inland fisheries, welcomed the angling amenities: “The new facilities will enable safe and easier access to the fishery for the local community, while also supporting tourism in North Donegal. This is a first class angling site located in a county renowned for its beautiful scenery and superb angling resource. As a result of this project, more local and visiting anglers will be fishing in the area, which in turn will provide both recreational and economic benefits for the community.”

The project is just one of many fisheries development projects being delivered across the country under the National Strategy for Angling Development, which is the first comprehensive national framework for the development of Ireland’s angling resource. With an overarching emphasis on conservation, the Strategy provides opportunities for habitat improvement along with funding which will ultimately improve angling access and tourism development.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland, said: “Creeslough & District Angling Association initiated and delivered these facilities on the ground by taking a collaborative approach and working across their entire fishery to identify where improvements were needed. Rural communities are engaging around the angling resource and demand for support continues apace. We look forward to partnering with more clubs and associations on the delivery of fisheries projects and will announce those successful in securing funding from our latest funding call over the coming months.”

Paddy Boyle, Creeslough & District Angling Association said: "Fishing as a sport and recreation is dependent on the quality of the natural environment around us. Angling clubs have a role as custodians of this wonderful resource, and we owe it to future generations to look after the fish and their habitat. This development at Creeslough is proof of what angling clubs can achieve in

partnership with local development agencies and Inland Fisheries Ireland. We asked for their help and got it because we presented them with a well thought out plan for the conservation and development of our fisheries.”

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh welcomed the opening of the new facility.

“Angling offers a real boost to rural communities with the spend of fishermen coming from all over the country and also Europe and further afield to see the pristine waters and what they can offer.

“The investment of €246,000 will help to enable safe and easier access to the fishery for local people and be a big win for tourism in North Donegal.

“The Creeslough & District Angling Association have done great work on this and I’d like to thank Paddy Boyle and all his colleagues. We have a first class angling site in a stunning location. I’ve no doubt it will bring in more and more fishermen and others who want to test their skills in the sport.”

For more information about Inland Fisheries Ireland, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie.