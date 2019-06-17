An Garda Síochána in Donegal outline road closures and alternative routes for the Donegal rally

Temporary Road closures - Donegal Rally 2019 - as posted by An Garda Síochána

(Friday, June 21, 2019)

STAGES 1 & 4 (MOULDY HILL) 11.00hrs – 17.55 hrs

Roads for Closure: Calhame, Carrontlieve, Craigtown, Carrowmullan/Rooskey, Ballynahone, Annaslee, Tullydish Upper, Tullydish Upper, Gortnaskee, Gortnaskee, Gortnaskee

The road numbers involved are: L-7391-1,L-7371-1, -L-1831-1,L-7331-1, L-7331-2, L-7341-1, L-7261-3, L-7261-2, L-1781-3, L-1781-4, L-1871-3

Alternative Routes: No alternative route

STAGES 2 & 5 (GRANIAN) 11.30hrs – 18.25hrs

Roads for Closure: Carrowreagh, Granian Mountain, Ardnamoyle/Bohullion Upper, Cornamount, Bridgetown, Irishtown, Bogayhill/Ardnamoyle, Drumbarret/Gortinlieve, Gortinlieve, Bogayhill, Bogay/Castruse/Garshooey, Catrusse/Altaghderry

The road numbers involved are: L-2021-2, L-7981-1, L-1991-2, L-1981-1, L-1971-4, L-7971-1, L-7971-2, L-1991-1, L-2111-2, L-2111-1, L-8421-2, L-2111-3

Alternative Routes: No alternative route

STAGES 3 & 6 (DOOISH) 12.00hrs – 18.55hrs

Roads for Closure: Creve, Tullyannan/Drumlougher, Tulltannan, Gortree, Gortree/Bogtown, Bogtown/Ryelands, Ryelands/Monclink, Galdonagh/Monclink, Sallybrook, Sallybrook/Burnside, Burnside/Errity, Errity

The Road numbers involved are: L-8271-2, L-2091-2, L-8181-1, L-8171-1, L-2071-1, L-1224-2, L-5214-1, L-1214-3, L-5434-1, L-5424-2, L-5242-1, L-5444-1

Alternative Routes: No alternative route

All public roads connecting to the roads listed shall be closed for a distance of 300m from their junction with the listed roads, and also any lay-bys and carparks on the stages.

Saturday, June 22, 2019

STAGES 7 &9 (GARTAN) - 08.30hrs to 15.45hrs

Roads for Closure: Currin, Drumlurgagh, Doon, Tirkillen, Cloncarney, Bohoelon Cloncarney Boholeolan, Tirargus, Kilmore, Tirargus, Glebe, Roshine, Lacknacoe, Churchtown, Carrownatrasna, White Hall, Lossett and Ballybuninabber.

The Road numbers involved are: L1432/1, L6262/1, L6292/1, L1512/2, L1512/1, R251/6, L1462/2, L1462/1, R251/7, and R251/8.

Alternative Routes: N56 Kilmacrennan to Termon and R255 Termon to Glenveagh.

STAGES 8 & 10 (GLEN) - 09.00hrs to 16.15hrs

Roads for Closure: Carmoney, Coole Lower, Woodquarter, Coole Upper, Coole Lower, Island Roy Barr/Drumfin, Glenkeo, Glengillagrana High, Glenmenagh, Drumlackagh, Glenineeny, Glengillargrana High, Glenieraragh and Derriscligh.

The road numbers involved are: L12123, L1212/7, L1212/6, L1212/5, L1212-4, L1192-3, L1212/3, L1212/2 and L1212/1.

Alternative Route: N56 Kilmacrennan – Creeslough, R245 Creeslough – Carrigart-Milford.

STAGES 11 & 13 (KNOCKALLA) - 12.00hrs to 20.00hrs

Roads for Closure: Greenfort Demense, Kilavee, Drumany, Carran Lwr and Upr, Magherawaden, Bunnaton, Tirevlin, Lurganbrack, Tirlayden, Carrowreagh,Meentaghmore, Meentagh, Gortnatraw South, Gortcally, Meentaghconlon, Creeveoughter, Inishkill, Killycolman, Lehardan, Drumhallagh Lower, Saltpans, Clondallon Near, Newtowncarradoan, Drumhallagh Upper, Legland and Glencross.

The road numbers involved are: R268/6, R268/5, R268/4, L1172/4, L1172/5, L1172/6, R247/13, R247/12, L5472/1, L11824/1, L54624, L54624, L5462/2, L11825, R268/1, R247/10, L5462/1, L54621, L5432/2

Alternative Route: R246 Portsalon – Kerrykeel – Milford, R245 Ramelton and R247 Rathmullan.



STAGES 12 & 14 (CARNHILL) - 14.15hrs – 21.30hrs

Roads for Closure: Booragh, Meenatole,Barrack,Wallace’s Brae, Ballyare,Mullagheep, Grovehill, Drumman, Tullymore, Ards,Tully.

The Road numbers involved are: L1382-1, L1572-1, L58422-0, L5822-1, L5842-1, L1352-5, L5862-1, L5882-1, L5892-1, L1412-2, L14122-0, R249-4, L1352-3/4, L5742-1

Alternative Routes: R245-Milford to Ramelton to Letterkenny R246-Milford to Kilmacrennan

N56- Letterkenny to Kilmacrennan



MILFORD SERVICE STATION - 09.00hrs to 19.00hrs.

Roads for Closure: Aghanurson, Forquar, Glenkeen and Legmuckduff.

The road numbers involved are: L5582/2, L1372/2 and the L1372/1

Alternative Route

R245 Ramelton to Milford and the R246 Milford to Kerrykeel. All public roads connecting to the roads listed shall be closed for a distance of 300m from their junction with the listed roads, and also any lay-bys and carparks on the stages.

Sunday, June 23, 2019

STAGES 15 & 18 (FANAD HEAD) - 10.40hrs to 18.45hrs

Roads for Closure: Tullynadall, Ballyhiernan, Falleneas, Cashel Glebe, Tonbane Glebe, Rinboy, Ballyhiernan, Rinmore, Cooladerry, Shanaghdoo, Magheradrumman, Ballincrick, Ballynabrocky, Ballynalost, Ballymichael, Baloor, Ballynalost, Doaghbeg, Drumnacraig, Drumavohy and Ballybolagan, Carryblagh, Lurganboy and Croaghross.

The road numbers involved are: L5062/2, L5062/1, L5062/1, L50623, L1072/1, R247/22, R247/23, LP1112/1, LS5022/1, LS5012/1, R247/24, L1072/5, L1072/6, L1072/7, L5042/1, L50322/2, L10724 and L1072/9

Alternative Route: R247 Kindrum to Balymagowan and R246 Portsalon to Kerrykeel.



STAGES 16 & 19 (ATLANTIC DRIVE) – 11.30hrs to 19.30hrs

Roads for Closure: Magherabeg, Larganreagh, Derrycassan, Crocknamurleog, Downies, Ardbane, Doagh, Glenoory, Glebe, Dundoan Upper, Clontallagh, Meevagh, Kinnalargy, Rosepenna and Ballyohagan.

The road numbers involved are: L5112/1, L5112/2, L1012/1, L50922, L50921, L5092/1, L1012/2, L1012/3, L1022/1, L10323, L1032-2 and L1032-1

No Alternative Route.

STAGES 17 & 20 (PORT LAKE) - From 12.15hrs to 20.00hrs

Roads for Closure: Derryart, Swillybrin, Kildarragh, Roshin, Carrownamaddy, Derryherrif Glebe, Faymore, Creenasmeer, Kilmackiloo, Rooskey, Ballyboe & Creeslough

The road numbers involved are: L-1282-1, L-1282-2, L-3283-1, L-5153-1, L-51431, L-1282-3, L-5162-1, L-5142-1, L-1282-5, L-5182-1, L-5192-2, L-1262-3 & L-5232-1

Alternative Route: Include the N56, R251, R255 and R256.

MILFORD SERVICE STATION - From 09.30hrs to 17.00hrs

Roads for Closure: Aghanurson, Forquar, Glenkeen and Legmuckduff.

The road numbers involved are: L5582/2, L1372/2 and the L1372/1

Alternative Route: No alternative route

All public roads connecting to the roads listed shall be closed for a distance of 300m from their junction with the listed roads, and also any lay-bys and carparks on the stage