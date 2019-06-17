Man dies after Donegal quad accident

A man has been killed after he was thrown from his quad bike in an incident near Mountcharles at around 7pm on Sunday night.

The man, who was in his 40s, sustained serious head injuries after coming off the quad.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was treated and he was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he subsequently died as a result of his injuries.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is being carried out.