Donegal minister called on to save post office facing closure

A public meeting is to be held tonight in Kilcar as part of efforts to save the village’s post office.

An Post has announced the post office will close at the end of the month due to the retirement of the postmaster.

The business of the post office is to move 5km away to Carrick.

The meeting is to be held in Áislann Cill Chartha at 8pm.

An online campaign is underway and a committee is to be formed of local business owners, users of the post office and residents to lead opposition to the decision.

Local representatives were invited to attend the meeting and An Post was invited to provide a representative.

Retirement

The post office's postmaster is retiring under the voluntary retirement scheme.

An Post said the post office will close at the end of this month, the office will close and the business,including Social Protection Benefit payments, will transfer to Carrick post office, which is 5 km away.

“Customers can contact the Department of Social Protection to arrange to collect their payments at any post office of their choice including Killybegs and Glencolumbkille, in addition to Carrick,” An Post said.

“We wish Michael O’Donnell a very happy and healthy retirement and we look forward to welcoming new customers in Carrick and the other neighbouring offices.”

An Post has not sought the continuation of the post office with another operator as it views the business as not sustainable.

Donegal TD Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher called on Donegal TD and Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh to personally intervene and save the post office.

“I am calling on Minister McHugh to use his Cabinet influence for the greater good of the people of Kilcar and reverse this decision of closing the local post office,” he said.

“The survival of Kilcar post office is key to the overall future development of the parish, as both locals and tourists depend on it along with the numerous businesses located within the community.

“The original package which is facilitating the closure of Kilcar Post Office was agreed by and signed off on by the very Government and Cabinet of which Minister Mc Hugh is a member of, the terms and references of the original proposals for closing post offices.”