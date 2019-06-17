Talks to avert strike which would see hundreds of hospital staff in Donegal on picket line

Talks were due to get underway this afternoon to avert a national strike which could see up to 700 HSE staff take industrial action in Donegal and Sligo.

Letterkenny University Hospital and Silgo University Hospital are two of the 38 sites around the country where 10,000 support staff are due to take strike action on Thursday.

The planned action involves staff providing portering, household and catering services and are employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs, and surgical instrument technicians.

Strike committees at both hospitals have been meeting today to put into place final arrangements for Thursday’s action.

HSE management and trade union Siptu were in talks at the Workplace Relations Commission yesterday after initial talks were adjourned on Thursday.

Siptu say the dispute is due to “the failure to implement pay increases arising from an agreed job evaluation scheme”.

The union says the staff affected are the lowest paid grade within the HSE and the wage increases would range between €1,500 and €3,100 per year.

Pickets will be in place outside both hospitals on Thursday morning.

Siptu Industrial organiser for the north west Sandra Flanagan said there had been very strong support for the strike at both hospitals, she said.

“There was a very high outcome in favour of the action. The staff want to get paid what they are entitled, that is the mood,” she said.

“We are staying within the public sector pay agreement that has been in place since 2015.

“It is up to Paschal Donohoe now to release the funding," she added.