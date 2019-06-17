Gardaí in Donegal are investigating 'serious' road traffic collision

Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision involving a quad bike that occurred on Sunday evening, June 16.

The driver of the quad, a man in his 40s, sustained serious head injuries when he came off the bike while travelling on a local road at Mullanboys near Mountcharles approximately 7pm.

He was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Letterkenny Hospital. His condition is described as serious. The scene is currently preserved for examination. Enquires are ongoing.

Gardaí are treating the case as single vehicle collision.