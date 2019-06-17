Thieves that ransacked Donegal home went through prayers and stole sentimental jewellery

Thieves that broke into the home of an 80-year-old lady in Milltown, Convoy stole jewellery, a large sum of money and removed her precious prayers from a small pencil case, such was their desperation for money.

Ransacked

Thieves totally ransacked the home of Mrs Beattie Doherty between Thursday and Friday morning.

Mrs Doherty had celebrated her 80th birthday on April 27. All the money she had been gifted was stolen by those who ransacked her family home.

Mrs Doherty had lost her beloved sister Hazel Keyes on May 24. Her loving family took Mrs Doherty on a holiday to Lanzarote in a bid to raise her spirits and as a result she wasn't at the home when the raid took place.

Carnage

Her daughter, Mena, who also lives in the home said that her mother enjoyed the break but returned to find her entire home ransacked in the raid. Sheets were dragged out of presses and those who were responsible for the carnage went through personal belongings.

“It was carnage but she insisted on staying here last night,” Mena said.

Among the sentimental items that were taken was a rose gold wedding ring which is around 130 years old. Other items include a golden sapphire ring which was given to Mena's great-grandmother during World War two. An Albert chain, which was given to Mena by her brother and sisters was also taken. Mena's brother sadly died in 1994 and that was the only item that Mena had from him. The items are of huge sentimental value and the family want the items returned.

Kind-hearted woman

Mena said that whoever raider their home opened a wallet that belonged to their late father, who passed away 41 years ago, in search of money.

“My mother worked for the HSE for years. She cannot see any wrong in anyone. She is a very kind and good person,” she said.

Neighbours in the close knit community are outraged that the robbery took place.

The family are very well regarded in the area and there is great anger.

Gardaí

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact gardaí. You can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. You can also contact the Ballybofey garda station at 074 91 37740.