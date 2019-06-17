Cllr Martin McDermott elected Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District

Fianna Fáil councillor Martin McDermott has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District.

The Glengad man was nominated by his party colleague Cllr Rena Donaghey at the Inishowen MD AGM in Carndonagh on Monday morning.

Cllr McDermott takes the top position in the district just a few short weeks after his stunning performance in the local government elections, when he topped the poll with just over 2,500 first preference votes.

He said the next 12 months will be vitally important for the people of Inishowen, with such issues as tourism, funding for the peninsula’s piers and harbours and the roll-out out of the Mica Redress Scheme.

Speaking to councillors, Cllr McDermott said: “It’s imporant that we play our part in delivering for the people of Inishowen.”

Fianna Fáil’s Paul Canning was elected as Leas Cathaoirleach.