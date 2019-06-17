Songs, music and memories as Tanya McCole visits her old school in Ardara

It was a day of song, music and wonderful memories as singer-songwriter Tanya McCole paid a visit to her old school, Gortnacart NS in Ardara on Friday.

The Ardara native, an international success in the world of music and entertainment, is much loved by music fans across the north west and she delighted the staff and pupils of Gortnacart NS with her visit.

Tanya sings songs for the children at Gortnacart National School

She spoke to the children and shared stories of when she grew up in Ardara. She answered many questions from the children and sang a number of songs much to the delight of everyone.

Tanya got a lovely surprise herself when the children sang ‘I hope you never give up’ - a song written by Tanya about her childhood memories of her grandmother.

The staff at Gortnacart NS would like to thank Tanya for calling to the school and being such an inspiration to so many.