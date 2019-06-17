One of our youngest Donegal fans showcases her look for the new season

With the vital championship encounter against Cavan now only days away and football fever beginning to grip the county, one Donegal young lady has unveiled her latest outfit for a season which she hopes will stretch well into September.

Cassie Melly from Lettermacaward is indeed a well-known figure around the terraces in Clones and Cavan and indeed in the confines of the Hogan Stand.

This Donegal super fan has even been a "Rosebud" and has graced the sod on Clones with her hero Michael Murphy.

After the memorable win against Tyrone the knitting needles were once again produced in the Melly household in Leitir and now we are all set to see our little Miss Donegal GAA in her new outfit for what hopefully be a long season ahead.





