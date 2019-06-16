Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, June 16

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- James Boyce, Kiltoal, Convoy

- Mary Gilmartin, nee Kennedy, Donegal town and Tullaghan

- Dennis Quinn 561 Bonnemaine Bridgend formerly of Corkey Manorcunningham

- Mary McGowan (Gallagher), Ballintra, Arranmore

- Sadie Melly, Glenties

- Gladys Fuller, Glencolmcille

- Danny McClafferty, USA and Kilmacrennan

The sudden death has taken place at his home of James Boyce, Kiltoal, Convoy, electronics engineer, and musician. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Kathleen (née Peoples), son Jonathan, daughter Catherine, sister Catriona Keeney, brother-in-law Leo, niece Lauren, nephew Lee Michael, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends

James's remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, tomorrow Monday June 17 from 6.30pm with Rosary at 8.30pm, and on Tuesday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Mary's Church Convoy for reception Prayers at 7pm. Reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Wednesday June 19 followed by interment in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

The death has taken place of Mary Gilmartin, nee Kennedy, formerly of Castle Street, Donegal town and Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Peacefully at St Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park, Dublin. Remains arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Clar Cemetery, Donegal Town. Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran, 087 967 0448.

The sudden death has occurred at Buncrana Community Nursing Home of Dennis Quinn 561 Bonnemaine Bridgend formerly of Corkey Manorcunningham

Remains reposting at St. Columbus’ church Drumoghill

Funeral mass tomorrow, Monday at 11am with interment afterwards to the family plot in the adjoining cemetery

The death has taken place of Mary McGowan (Gallagher), Ballintra, Arranmore.

Her remains are reposing at her late home and rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time after the rosary.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Crones Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only

The death has taken place of Sadie Melly, 1 Glenbrook, Narin Road, Glenties. Her remains will repose at her home from 6pm to 11pm on Sunday evening, June 16, and from 11am to 11pm on Monday, June 17.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St Connell’s Church, Glenties, for Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

The death has occurred peacefully of Gladys Fuller, Faugher, Glencolmcille.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Faugher, Glencolmcille.

Removal on Monday morning to St Columba’s Church of Ireland, Glencolmcille, for funeral service at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

The death has taken place of Danny McClafferty, Utah, Washington and Ballykeerin, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at the family home at Ballykeerin, Kilmacrennan.

Funeral on Monday in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for 12 noon Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member.

