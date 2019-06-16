McGeehin the star of the show as St Eunans prove too hot for Gaoth Dobhair

Eoin McGeehin was the star of the show in O’Donnell Park as St Eunans proved too hot to handle for Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday afternoon.



St Eunans . . . 3-14

Gaoth Dobhair . . . 2-9



McGeehin, who celebrates his 20th birthday next week, scored three goals in the eight-point win over the champions.

He scored two goals in the first half and pounced for the third early in the second.

His two first half goals helped the locals to a 2-9 to 1-5 half-time lead.

James Kelly posted 0-3, Conor O’Donnell 0-2 while Rory Carr, Brian McIntyre, Conor Gibbons, Sean McGeittigan hit 0-1 each for the free-flowing St Eunans.

St Eunans posted three quick points in the opening three minutes courtesy of Carr, O’Donnell and Kelly and they led 2-9 to 0-1 after 20 minutes.

Gavin McBride scored Gaoth Dobhair’s point on eight minutes and the champions had to wait until the 22nd minute for their second, also from a McBride free.

Eamon Collum and McBride quickly added two more points before Collum got on the end of a good move for a well taken goal.

McBride rounded off the scoring for a good finish to the half for Gaoth Dobhair to reduce the St Eunans lead to seven.

The early stages of the second period were pretty even with Conor O’Donnell, who had a fine game in the middle of the field, and Ethan Harkin and Rory Carr and Odhran MacNiallais trading points.

But McGeehin’s third goal seven minutes into the new half opened up a ten point lead for his team and with the rain bucketing down there was no way back for the visitors.

Dan McBride did score a late goal for Gaoth Dobhair who also posted two points to St Eunans’ three in the final quarter.

St Eunans finished the game with 14 men after Conor Gibbons was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

The win means St Eunans join Gaoth Dobhair on12 points and go joint third in the league table.

ST EUNANS: Conor Harley; Sean Halvey, Conor Morrisson, Conor Moore; Brian McIntyre (0-3), Rory Kavanagh, Darragh Mulgrew; Conor O’Donnell (0-3), Sean McGettigan (0-1); Jordan O’Dowd, James Kelly (0-2), Conor Gibbons (0-1); Jamie Doherty (0-1), Rory Carr (0-3), Eoin McGeehin (3-0).

Subs: Oran Winston for R Carr 52, Michael Miller for R Kavanagh 53 inj., Dylan Doogan for M Miller 59 inj.



GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; James O’Baoill, Christopher McFadden, Sheaghan Ferry; Niall Friel (0-1), Eamon McGee, Conor McCafferty; Odhran MacNiallais (0-1,1f), Dan McBride (1-0); Naoise O’Baoill, Ethan Harkin (0-1), Cian Mulligan; Eamon Collum (1-1), Kevin Cassidy ((0-1), Gavin McBride (0-4, 4f).



Subs: Conor Boyle for G McBride, Ryan Kelly for C McCafferty, both half-time, Sean Doherty for D McBride 53.



REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhánada)