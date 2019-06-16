Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, June 16

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sadie Melly, Glenties

- Gladys Fuller, Glencolmcille

- Danny McClafferty, USA and Kilmacrennan

- Nancy Connolly, Mill Road, Glenties

- Elvis Moore, Carrigart

- Bobby McBride, Raphoe

- Hilary Moore, Glebe, Letterkenny

- Sammy Lapsley, Raphoe

- Andy Elliott, Donegal town

Sadie Melly, No. 1 Glenbrook, Narin Road, Glenties

The death has taken place of Sadie Melly, 1 Glenbrook, Narin Road, Glenties. Her remains will repose at her home from 6pm to 11pm on Sunday evening, June 16, and from 11am to 11pm on Monday, June 17.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St Connell’s Church, Glenties, for Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Gladys Fuller, Faugher, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred peacefully of Gladys Fuller, Faugher, Glencolmcille.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Faugher, Glencolmcille.

Removal on Monday morning to St Columba’s Church of Ireland, Glencolmcille, for funeral service at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Danny McClafferty Utah, Washington and Ballykeerin, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Danny McClafferty, Utah, Washington and Ballykeerin, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at the family home at Ballykeerin, Kilmacrennan.

Funeral on Monday in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for 12 noon Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member.

Nancy Connolly, Mill Road, Glenties

The death has taken place of Nancy Connolly, Mill Road, Glenties.

Remains reposing at her home.

Removal on Sunday morning, June 16, to St Connell’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquiries to James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Elvis Moore, Devlinmore, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place of Elvis Moore, Devlinmore, Carrigart

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral service in Christ the Redeemer Church, Rossnakill on Sunday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice.

Bobby McBride, Fighart, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bobby McBride, Fighart, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Haematology Unit and Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Ernie Gibson Funeral Director Convoy.

Hilary Moore, Glebe, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Hilary Moore, Glebe, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday afternoon, June 16 at 2.30pm for Service in Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny at 3pm with burial afterwards in Gortlee Graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Care of the Aged, c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Andy Elliott, Screen, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Andy Elliott, Screen, Donegal town.

Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church at 3pm on Sunday, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, or any family member.

