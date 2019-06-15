Donegal Ladies make it through to Ulster final after extra-time win over Cavan

Donegal Ladies are looking forward to a third Ulster final in-a-row following tonight’s five points extra-time semi-final win over Cavan in Killyclogher.



Donegal…… 0-24

Cavan …….. 2-13

(after extra-time)



Donegal, the back-to-back champions, were given a right good test by a game Cavan side and they had to dig deep to finally clinch their place in the final.

It took an injury-time point from Kate Keaney to force the game to extra-time after Cavan led by five points with a little under ten minutes remaining.

Donegal took complete control in the extra-time courtesy of seven Geraldine McLaughlin points and one from Karen Guthrie.

Two Cavan goals either side of half-time were big scores in what was an evenly contested encounter played at a breathtaking pace.

Ciara Finnegan and Aisling Maguire scored the Cavan goals, Finnegan on the stroke of half-time

Donegal dominated the first half and led by four points with ten minutes to the half-time break.

Karen Guthrie converted four frees and Geraldine McLaughlin landed four points from play, one of them a goal chance.

The Termon sharpshooter had one other good chance of a three pointer but was denied by a good save by Elaine Walsh in the Cavan goals.

The scoreboard read Donegal 0-8 to Cavan’s 0-4 after 22 minutes but the Breffni Blues, who relied on hitting Donegal on the break, had a good finish to the half.

Aisling Maguire landed two frees before Ciara Finnegan, one of the early Cavan point scorers, got in on the end of a good move to rattle the back of Aoife McColgan’s net for the Cavan lead.

Cavan 1-6, Donegal 0-8 with a little under one minute of normal time remaining.

Donegal held their nerve in injury time to tie up the game when Amy Boyle Carr was sent through by Karen Guthrie for a good team score.

The Breffni girls got a dream start to the second half. Aisling Sheridan won the throw-in and raced through from midfield before being fouled by Karen Guthrie just inside the large rectangle.

And to add to Donegal’s misery Karen Guthrie picked up a yellow card for the foul and ten minutes in the sin bin. Aisling Magiuire converted from the spot for a three point lead, 2-6 to 0-9.

Geraldine McLauglin kicked her first from a close-in free to reduce the margin back to two.

Donna English and McLaughlin traded points before Donegal were reduced to 13 with the sin binning of Roisin Friel for a late shoulder.

Cavan took advantage of the extra numbers and quickly added two points to go five up for the first time in the game.

Cavan led 2-10 to 0-11 by the three quarter mark. Karen Guthrie announced her return with two pointed frees to reduce the margin to three with nine minutes of normal time on the clock.

Cavan lost sharpshooter Asling Maguire and Rachael Doonan to the sin bin before Geraldine McLaughlin made it a two point game with two minutes remaining.

And in a frenetic finish McLaughlin made it a one point game before Kate Keaney kicked a brilliant point deep in injury time to tie it up for the last time.

Donegal also lost Megan Ryan to the sin bin in injury time before Cavan had a late chance from a free but Maguire was wide from 40 metres to snatch victory.

Geraldine McLaughlin kicked five points from play in the first period of extra-time to give Donegal a three point lead at the break, 0-21 to 2-12.

Erin Longair and Kate McIntyre kicked the Cavan points. Donegal played the last five minutes with 14 players after Nicole McLaughlin picked up a yellow card for a late tug on a Cavan jersey.

Geraldine McLaughlin kicked two more points and Guthrie one to one Cavan free off the boot of Maguire in the second period of extra-time.

Donegal will now face Armagh in two weeks in the final in Clones.

DONEGAL: Aoife McColgan; Anna Marie McGlynn, Emer Gallagher, Niamh Boyle; Niamh Carr, Nicole McLaughlin, Treasa Doherty; Katy Herron, Evelyn McGinley; Karen Guthrie (0-8, 6f), Kate Keaney (0-1), Amy Boyle Carr (0-1); Roisin Friel, Geraldine McLaughlin (0-14,3f), Shannon McGroddy.Subs: Megan Ryan for AM McGlynn 47, Deirdre Foley for M Ryan 60, Megan Ryan for McGroddy (half-time, extra-time), Shannon McLaughlin for K Keaney 74, Roisin Rodgers for R Friel 78, Shannon McGroddy for A Boyle Carr 80.



CAVAN: Elaine Walsh; Kate McIntyre (0-1), Rachael Doonan, Sheila Reilly; Sinead Greene, Shauna Lynch, Joanne Moore; Sinead O’Sullivan, Neasa Byrd; Aisling Gilsenan, Aisling Maguire (1-6, 1-0pen, 5f), Donna English (0-3); Ciara Finnegan (1-2, 1f), Aisling Sheridan, Laura Fitzpatrick. Subs: Niamh Keeneghan for A Gilsenan 24, Mona SheriDan for J Moore 40, Erin Longair (0-1) for D English 60, Donna English for N Kenneghan 66, Geraldine Sheridan for S O’Sullivan 77, Andrea O’Reilly for C Finnegan (77).



REFEREE: Kieran McKeever (Armagh).