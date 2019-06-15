Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, June 15

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Gladys Fuller, Faugher, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred peacefully of Gladys Fuller, Faugher, Glencolmcille.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Faugher, Glencolmcille.

Removal on Monday morning to St Columba’s Church of Ireland, Glencolmcille, for funeral service at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on both nights from 10pm to 10am.

Danny McClafferty Utah, Washington and Ballykeerin, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Danny McClafferty, Utah, Washington and Ballykeerin, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at the family home at Ballykeerin, Kilmacrennan from 7pm on Saturday, June 15.

Funeral on Monday in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for 12 noon Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member.

Nancy Connolly, Mill Road, Glenties

The death has taken place of Nancy Connolly, Mill Road, Glenties.

Remains reposing at her home.

Removal on Sunday morning, June 16, to St Connell’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

Family time from 10pm to 12 noon.

Enquiries to James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Michael Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal town (formerly of Station Road, Mountcharles)

The death has taken place of Michael Griffin, Ardeskin, Donegal town (formerly of Station Road, Mountcharles).

Michael’s body has been donated to the Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin for medical research.

A Mass to celebrate his life will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles on Saturday at 8.30pm.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

Family home in Mountcharles is private to family and close friends only please.

Elvis Moore, Devlinmore, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place of Elvis Moore, Devlinmore, Carrigart

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral service in Christ the Redeemer Church, Rossnakill on Sunday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice.

Bobby McBride, Fighart, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bobby McBride, Fighart, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Haematology Unit and Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Ernie Gibson Funeral Director Convoy.

Hilary Moore, Glebe, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Hilary Moore, Glebe, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday afternoon, June 16 at 2.30pm for Service in Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny at 3pm with burial afterwards in Gortlee Graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Care of the Aged, c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Andy Elliott, Screen, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Andy Elliott, Screen, Donegal town.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 2pm to 10pm.

Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church at 3pm on Sunday, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, or any family member.

