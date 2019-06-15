HollyMcCrea is crowned Miss Donegal

There is no doubt that the phrase "beauty is only skin deep" was laid to rest on Friday last in Harvey's Point hotel outside Donegal town as 25 of the most attractive and personable young women gathered together in the lakeside retreat to participate in the Miss Donegal/Ireland selection.

Holly, centre, Miss Donegal 2019 with Cliodhna Muldoon selected as Miss Donegal Democrat and Anna Gallagher picked as Miss Get that Trend.

From early afternoon these young women were interviewed, enjoyed an early afternoon tea and even donned the Donegal jersey to show their support for our lads in green and gold on Sunday next in Clones.

During the interview process handled masterfully on stage by Lee Gooch, a wide range of topics were discussed - mental health, Ireland's future - many of the questions were indeed challenging but were handled with great aplomb.

It was indeed a difficult decision for any judge to come up with but in the end the vivacious Donegal town woman, Holly McCrea emerged as the new Miss Donegal with Cliodhna Muldoon selected as Miss Donegal Democrat and Anna Gallagher picked as Miss Get that Trend.

All three will now proceed to the grand finals in Dublin.

Holly is on the teaching staff in Coláiste Colmcille in Ballyshannon. She is a social media blogger and a busy young woman, helping out in her parents' guest house in Donegal town.