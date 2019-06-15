North West TD asks government to make objection to fracking over the border

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal Martin Kenny has asked Minister Richard Bruton if the government would go through the process of objecting to a fracking licence being granted to the Tamboran company in Fermanagh.

Speaking in the Dáil he said: “In the early days of this Dáil, we banned fracking, fortunately,” Deputy Kenny said, mentioning Deputy Tony McLoughlin and former TD Michael Colreavy’s work on that issue.

“Unfortunately, the jurisdiction extends only to 26 counties. A company that got a licence here previously for hydraulic fracking, Tamboran, has recently applied for an exploration licence in County Fermanagh, for a region extending from Beleek right down to Derrylin.

“Until 5 July, there will be an opportunity for a consultation process. It will be appropriate, in the context of our banning fracking in this State because of the associated environmental concerns, for the Minister's department to make an application to the North stating we are opposed to the licensing because it will have detrimental environmental consequences for people living in the region.”

In response, the Minister said he would check on the matter with his department.

Speaking afterwards, Deputy Kenny said: “I will be keeping an eye on this because the environmental consequences will not recognise any border. This is a serious problem for the people of my constituency and neighbouring areas and this government should do everything possible to protects us from the effects of fracking in Fermanagh.”