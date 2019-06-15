Donegal weather today and tomorrow - looks like a bit of everything!

Last night saw a mix of showery weather and cooler temperatures here in Donegal, in some parts of the county this morning it may be overcast but any rain lingering over Ulster and parts of north Leinster will soon clear to give a bright, fresh day countrywide with sunny spells.

However there will be some scattered showers about also with a few heavy in the afternoon. Top temperatures 13 to 16 degrees, in a light to moderate southwest or variable breeze. Clear spells overnight, on Saturday night with just well scattered light showers. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Éireann is for widespread showers. There will be a few bright or short sunny spells, but the showers will be fairly widespread by lunchtime. Many will be heavy in the afternoon and early evening, with possibly a few thundery downpours in places. Top temperatures 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest winds, which will be occasionally fresh and gusty near south and southeast coasts. Further showers overnight. Lows of 8 to 10 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, further showers are expected on Monday, heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest with longer drier and sunnier intervals elsewhere. Top temperatures 14 to 18 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds. Mostly dry and clear overnight. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees.